Here's the moment Chris Moyles returned to the Radio X studio

By Radio X

Re-live the moment Chris Moyles walked back into the Radio X studio for the very first time after his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

After spending almost 3 weeks in the I'm A Celeb jungle, Chris Moyles finally returned back to Radio X HQ.

He's been in touch by video call from his hotel in Australia and from his home back in London, but this Friday (2nd December) it was finally time to for him to reunite with the team.

So how did Chris react to Toby Tarrant filling him for him live on-air and jam-eater producer James handling his socials?

Find out what went down in our video above.

Chris Moyles returns to the Radio X studio. Picture: Matt Crossick

Chris Moyles returns on The Chris Moyles Show on Monday 5th December from 6.30am - 10pm.

