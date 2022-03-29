Dom reads out a listener's marriage proposal live on-air

By Radio X

Dom was tasked with reading out a very special letter on The Chris Moyles Show this week. Found out what happened in our video.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris is away on holiday and Toby Tarrant is at the helm.

While we technically didn't read out all of Dom's Letters, the gang made a very special exception for a listener called Paul who was on holiday in New York with his other half Poppy.

He wanted Dom to read out his letter specifically on Tuesday 29th March because it marked Poppy's 21st birthday and he wanted to pop a very big question via Radio X.

The clever listener planned it so he and his girlfriend would be listening to the show on the Global Player exactly when they were at the top of the Empire State Building.

Little did she know when Dom asked her to turn around that he'd be down on one knee!

Watch our video for the magic moment above! Let's just hope she said yes!

Dom reads out a proposal live on-air. Picture: Radio X

