Dom actually thought these lads were sea shanty singers

18 January 2021, 17:15 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 18:07

Chris and the team talk about sea shanties going viral on TikTok and what Dom thinks these men have to do with it.

This week The Chris Moyles Show kicked off with a chat about sea shanties and why they were going crazy in TikTok.

The trend, which has been spreading like wildfire on the platform, has encouraged music-lovers from all walks of life to engage with the sailor songs, making content creators famous overnight.

While talk didn't turn to the British postie's take on the genre, it did touch upon a throwback photo, which became a meme over a year ago and now has been given a new lease of life.

Hilariously, Dom actually thought these lads stood outside All Bar One were actual sea shanty singers.

Watch Chris and the team react to the craze in our video.

WATCH MORE: Dom's fake Adele impression is hilarious

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

This Chris Moyles Show fan's reaction to winning a competition is priceless

This competition winner's reaction on The Chris Moyles Show was amazing!
Ralf Little talks the Death in Paradise effect on The Chris Moyles Show

Ralf Little talks Death in Paradise phenomenon

Eddie Izzard talks about his gender identity on The Chris Moyles Show

Eddie Izzard doesn't mind if you get her pronouns wrong

News

Andi Peters takes us around his green on The Chris Moyles Show

Andi Peters takes us for a walk round his green

Harry Redknapp talks Crawley's FA cup win over Leeds with Chris Moyles

Harry Redknapp talks Crawley's win over Leeds Utd with Chris Moyles

Latest On Radio X

Simon Neil in Biffy Clyro's Many of Horror video

QUIZ: Do you know 100% of Biffy Clyro's Many of Horror lyrics?

Quizzes

New Zealanders Attend SIX60 Saturdays Outdoor Concert

New Zealand hosts 20,000 music fans in biggest gig since pandemic

News

Paul Weller and Kelly Jones

Can you identify all 10 of these solo albums?

Quizzes

What are these 00s bands up to now with Hard-Fi, The Ting Tings, Hot Hot Heat, Noisettes and The Rakes

Where are these Noughties bands now?

Features

Primavera Sound 2019

Primavera Sound finds no infection rate in trial for gig with no social distancing

Festivals

New Radicals perform on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 1999

New Radicals to reunite after 22 years for Biden Inauguration Parade

News