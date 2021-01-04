Dom's Adele impression is the best thing ever

4 January 2021, 17:33 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 17:47

Ahead of The Chris Moyles Show returning next week, we relive Dom's cracking impression of the Someone Like You singer

The Chris Moyles Show kicks off next week, so while we wait for Chris and the team to return, we're looking back at one of the funniest moments of last year.

Dom has a bit of a penchant of doing impressions, but nothing quite gives us the giggles as when he broke out into his Faye Cadell (fake Adele) impression!

Watch him in action above.

WATCH MORE: Dom's Mick Jagger impression is legendary

Dominic Byrne's impression of Adele is something else
Dominic Byrne's impression of Adele is something else. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. PictureGroup/SIPA USA/PA Images

QUIZ: Take our ultimate Chris Moyles Show trivia quiz

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Kelly Jones talks throat surgery and recovery

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones opens up on career-threatening vocal cord surgery and recovery

Stereophonics

Tom Grennan sings live in complete darkness during Chris Moyles' birthday show

WATCH: Tom Grennan performed IN THE DARK for Chris Moyles' birthday show
The Chris Moyles Show team open secret santa presents

The Chris Moyles Show team open their Secret Santa presents

Andi Peters talks Christmas plans on The Chris Moyles Show

Andi Peters reveals his yoga moves and solo Christmas plans

James get pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

James gets pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Musicians who live the clean lifestyle: Anthony Kiedis, Lana Del Rey, Elton John and Eminem

10 musicians who don't drink

Features

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill in 2019

Kings Of Leon share snippets of new music: Everything we know so far

Kings of Leon

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher reaches out to brother Noel in New Year's message

Liam Gallagher

Michael Eavis gets coronavirus vaccination

Michael Eavis takes COVID vaccine and shares hopes for rollout ahead of Glasto 2021

Glastonbury Festival

Nandi Bushell covers Blur's Song 2

Nandi Bushell covers Blur's Song 2 in tribute to Britpop

News

10 artists to watch out for in 2021

The Best New Music, Artists and Bands for 2021

Features