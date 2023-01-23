Dom's Holy Water single scores a number one on the iTunes chart

By Jenny Mensah

Dom's Holy Water song was given a boost this week when Chris Moyles had a very special request for listeners.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Long-term listeners and fans of The Chris Moyles Show will probably know that Dom is a big music fan and even has written his own songs.

In fact, over the pandemic he revisited one song in particular entitled Holy Water and recorded it professionally.

The track was unleashed as a single today (23rd January) and Chris Moyles thought what better way to give it a boost than to ask everyone to show it some love on iTunes.

In just a few short hours, Holy Water (featuring Abigail DB) shot up the iTunes charts and even overtook Miley Cyrus' smash hit Flowers.

Watch our video to see what went down.

READ MORE: Dom's 50 at 50 kicks off with a filthy pottery lesson!

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.