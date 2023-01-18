Dom's 50 at 50 kicks off with pottery!

18 January 2023, 16:53 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 17:11

Radio X

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show team are helping Dom celebrate his 50th year by introducing him to 50 brand new experiences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The end of last year saw Dom turn 50 years old and The Chris Moyles Show decided they'd spend all of this year helping him mark the milestone with 50 new experiences.

First up, Dom learned the basics of pottery with a little help from Stuart Carey from The Kiln Rooms and it's fair to say it made for quite the listen.

Watch the oddly sensual experience in our video above.

READ MORE: Dom gets pranked with Radio X's Sophie Sveinsson in today's Who Are You?

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Carol Vorderman and Chris Moyles

Carol Vorderman reveals Chris Moyles was her work experience boy

News

Owen Warner appears on The Chris Moyles Show

Owen Warner says best thing about I'm A Celeb fame is free food

Chris Moyles takes on the Bucktucker Trials in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Chris Moyles' best bits from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

News

Chris Moyles left the Jungle last night and he's back in the hotel!

Chris Moyles on smuggling biscuits into camp on I'm A Celebrity!

News

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Live Playlist

The Chris Moyles Show podcast

Dom, Chirs and Pippa model the Official Chris Moyles Show pants!

Get your hands on Chris Moyles’ pants!