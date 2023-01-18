Dom's 50 at 50 kicks off with pottery!

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show team are helping Dom celebrate his 50th year by introducing him to 50 brand new experiences.

The end of last year saw Dom turn 50 years old and The Chris Moyles Show decided they'd spend all of this year helping him mark the milestone with 50 new experiences.

First up, Dom learned the basics of pottery with a little help from Stuart Carey from The Kiln Rooms and it's fair to say it made for quite the listen.

Watch the oddly sensual experience in our video above.

