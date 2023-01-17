Dom gets pranked with Radio X's Sophie Sveinsson in today's Who Are You?

17 January 2023, 18:51 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 18:52

Radio X

By Radio X

Today's You Are You? guest was a little closer to home than Dom bargained for. Watch him squirm in our video.

Who Are You? is a much-loved feature on The Chris Moyles Show that's seen everyone from a contortionist to the Fun House twins turn up as mystery guests.

However, this week the team thought they'd go a bit closer to home... and everyone was on the joke but Dom, who didn't realise today's mystery guest was new Radio X presenter Sophie Sveinsson!

Watch our video above to watch it all unfold.

Catch Sophie Sveinsson on Radio X Chilled on Sunday nights, 10pm to 1am on Global Player.

READ MORE: Radio X kicks off 2023 with fresh new schedule

Dom gets a surprise on Who Are You?
Dom gets pranked by Sophie Sveinsson Who Are You? Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Chris Moyles isn't thrilled about the new office lights

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

