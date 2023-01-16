Chris Moyles isn't thrilled about the new office lights

16 January 2023, 16:27

The Radio X DJ returned to the studio on Monday and was startled by the new fluorescent lighting.

Everyone who listens to The Chris Moyles Show knows that Chris loves a little rant.

So when he came into the office this morning and found that new fluorescent lights had been put up just outside the studio, it's safe to say he didn't like it.

Watch Chris kick off Blue Monday with a nice little moan in our video above!

Chris Moyles rants about the new lights in the office
Chris Moyles rants about the new lights in the office. Picture: Radio X

