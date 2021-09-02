Dom receives a text message from a demon

Toby Tarrant discussed the hilarious phenomenon that is demons who send text messages, when none other than Dom received a text himself!

Toby Tarrant is standing in for Chris Moyles this week and he's been putting the world to rights as usual by reacting to some of the wacky stories of the week.

One such story comes from America and sees a priest claim that evil demons have figured out to send threatening text messages!

It doesn't take long for Toby to explain the bizarre tale before Dom starts getting some evil messages himself.

Watch our video to find out what went down.

Scary stuff!

READ MORE: Toby Tarrant becomes the Taskmaster with Alex Horne

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.