WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's singALONE Live is the best

21 March 2020, 18:28 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 18:57

Chris and the team are doing their bit to brighten up the day of those stuck at home in self-isolation, and it's pretty emotional.

The Chris Moyles Show is keeping the nation entertained as more and more of you find yourself at home self-distancing and self-isolating.

There's a few of our listeners out there who haven't left the house in days, but Chris and the team aren't going to leave you hanging, oh no! They came up with an idea to make sure no one feels alone at home.

Watch our listeners call in to our SingALONE LIVE.

Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles call find callers for a sing-alone. Picture: Radio X

Pippa's been in isolation all week and she's doing anything but let the grass from grow under her feet.

Watch her Water Way To Have Fun game:

Find out why Andi Peters' didi a spot of panic buying... of yoga mats.

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

