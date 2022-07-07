Dani cleared her debts with 20 seconds to £20k winnings

By Jenny Mensah

Our first 20 second to £20k winner called back to the show to let us know how she's spent her winnings so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yesterday, Dani took part in The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k and blew us all away when she took home the top prize!

The game is definitely harder than it looks and takes absolute balls of steel to keep your cool and go all the way.

However, for the first time ever, one of our lucky listeners managed it AND she was pretty chuffed when she did.

Chris and the gang promised Dani would get the £20 in her bank as soon as possible and now she's called in to tell us how she spent it.

Watch our video with the worthy winner above.

