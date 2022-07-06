Dani wins the whole £20,000 in 20 seconds to £20k!

Our listener won the full amount in The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds to £20k . Watch our video to see the moment it happened.

The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k isn't as easy as it looks.

Our game, which challenges listeners to name 5 songs within 20 seconds of doesn't just require a love of music. It takes nerves of steel.

So when Dani stepped up to the plate this week to take on the challenge, she absolutely blew us all away with how quickly she managed to take home the full prize!

Watch the incredible moment it all unfolded in our video above.

Dani became our first ever 20 Seconds to £20k winner! Picture: Radio X

