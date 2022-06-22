Chris Moyles comes last in Happy Endings and it's the best thing ever

By Jenny Mensah

Chris and the gang played the Happy Endings game this week and it didn't end very well for the Radio X presenter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris, Dom and James went head-to-head in one of our favourite games, Happy Endings.

Chris usually prides himself of placing respectively in the twist on the intro game, but for the first time ever he came last!

Naturally, Dom and the rest of the gang couldn't let him forget it... and neither could the listeners at home!

Watch the moment Chris reacts to becoming a big fat L and all the ribbing he gets in our video above!

