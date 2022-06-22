Chris Moyles comes last in Happy Endings and it's the best thing ever

22 June 2022, 16:46

By Jenny Mensah

Chris and the gang played the Happy Endings game this week and it didn't end very well for the Radio X presenter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris, Dom and James went head-to-head in one of our favourite games, Happy Endings.

Chris usually prides himself of placing respectively in the twist on the intro game, but for the first time ever he came last!

Naturally, Dom and the rest of the gang couldn't let him forget it... and neither could the listeners at home!

Watch the moment Chris reacts to becoming a big fat L and all the ribbing he gets in our video above!

READ MORE: Test yourself with Pippa Taylor's Craptic Birthdays

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Major Tim Peake on The Chris Moyles Show!

Tim Peake answers YOUR space questions!

DIY Dom

Can DIY Dom drill three holes in one minute?

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Live Playlist

The Chris Moyles Show podcast

Ant & Dec on The Chris Moyles Show

Would Ant & Dec ever appear on Strictly Come Dancing?

Dick and Dom appear on The Chris Moyles Show

Dick and Dom play Celebrity Two Word Tango on The Chris Moyles Show