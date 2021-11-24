Test yourself with Pippa Taylor’s Craptic Birthdays

Pippa releases her Craptic Birthdays book. Picture: Instagram/Pippa Taylor

It's a favourite of The Chris Moyles Show on Saturday and now Pippa Taylor has released Craptic Birthdays book!

It’s been a mainstay of The Chris Moyles’ Saturday Show for the last six years, but after promising so much for so long, Radio X’s Executive Producer Pippa Taylor has finally released the book you never knew you needed… or wanted!

Craptic Birthdays is now available exclusively from Amazon.

A collection of annoyingly addictive, dubiously tenuous but undeniably crap brainteasers that’ll keep you busy on many a loo trip… or to fill some time when you have absolutely nothing better to do.

Just join the dodgy word clues together, say them out loud and a celebrity name will appear.

It'll be so bizarrely satisfying you'll carry on and before you know it, you'll be lost in the Craptic hole (and what a place to be lost in!)

Pippa's Craptic Birthdays book is out now. Picture: Radio X

Described by Dominic Byrne as “the most fun a person can have without breaking the law or removing their clothes” and by former Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant as “Even crapper than I was expecting".

So if you have absolutely nothing better to do, order your copy, lower your expectations and enter the weird and wonderful world of...

