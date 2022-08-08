Chris Moyles and the team play Craptic Movies

By Radio X

You've heard of Craptic Birthdays, now watch Chris, Dom and Harry play Craptic Movies.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're a big fan of The Chris Moyles Show, then you'll know that Craptic Birthdays is a game devised by Pippa, which prompts you to join the dodgy word clues together to come up with the name of a celebrity.

Well now, Pippa's gone even further and applied it to famous films... and she's got an amazing new jingle to add to it.

Watch Chris and the team play Craptic Birthdays and Craptic Movies in our video above!

READ MORE: How to order Pippa's Craptic birthdays book

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.