Andi Peters reveals his yoga moves and solo Christmas plans

Watch the friend of The Chris Moyles Show catch up with Chris and the team one last time in 2020.

Andi Peters is a close friend of The Chris Moyles Show, so it made perfect sense to cap off the year with a chat to him!

Like many this year, the Good Morning Britain presenter will find himself alone this Christmas, but he's got a few plans to keep him busy on the big day.

The daytime telly legend did a lot of panic buying at the start of lockdown and mega-fans of the show remember him buying a yoga mat- despite never practicing yoga before.

Well, what a difference a few months makes, since now Peters has not only bought some yoga socks, but he's tried out some poses too!

Watch our video and find out Andi Peters' unconventional Christmas plan this year.

Andi Peters talks Christmas plans on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

