WATCH: Andi Peters panic bought a yoga mat and he has no idea why

19 March 2020, 17:46 | Updated: 19 March 2020, 18:38

The daytime TV presenter called into The Chris Moyles Show live after spot of early shopping at M&S. He may have got a little carried away though.

The Chris Moyles Show has been keeping us entertained all week through these uncertain times, so it made sense to get a friendly call from friend of the show Andi Peters.

The TV presenter picked up some bits from his favourite department store, but it turns out that some of the items he bought were much more useful than others!

While he managed to get some pasta and rice, he couldn't quite help but avoid bunging a yoga mat in the trolley!

And if Andi's panic buying over yoga mats wasn't hilarious enough to tickle you, his confusion over tinned oxtail soup will.

Watch our video above.

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles are in hysterics over Andi Peters' panic buying
Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles are in hysterics over Andi Peters' panic buying. Picture: Radio X

It's certainly been an interesting week for The Chris Moyles Show with Pippa broadcasting from home while in self isolation.

The producer hasn't been letting the grass grow under her feet though, and has been making up some amazing games.

Watch Pippa and the team play Egghead Roulette here:

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa plays her latest game Egghead Roulette

WATCH: Pippa's Egghead Roulette game is cracking

Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles play the Water Way To Have Fun game

WATCH: Pippa's Water Way To Have Fun game is epic

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hilarious stay at home video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hilarious "stay at home" video
Dominic Byrne gets mocked by Toby Tarrant for using massage machines at service stations on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Toby Tarrant lays into Dom for his service station massage confession
Toby can't get over this pelvic scan that looks like a dog

VIDEO: Toby Tarrant can't get over this dog-themed pelvic scan

Latest On Radio X

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce rescheduled 2020 UK tour dates

Blossoms

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher: Government won’t stop p***heads going to the pub

Liam Gallagher

John Lennon in July 1971

Why John Lennon's Imagine is more than just a peace anthem

John Lennon

Eminem at the Oscars

VIDEO: What was Eminem's Godzilla challenge and who won it?

Music News

Gal Gadot joined by stars including Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan to cover John Lennon's Imagine

WATCH: Gal Gadot and stars cover John Lennon's Imagine from self-isolation

News

Stereophonics in 2001: Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Stuart Cable

Was Mr Writer by Stereophonics actually about a specific person?

Stereophonics