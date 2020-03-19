WATCH: Andi Peters panic bought a yoga mat and he has no idea why

The daytime TV presenter called into The Chris Moyles Show live after spot of early shopping at M&S. He may have got a little carried away though.

The Chris Moyles Show has been keeping us entertained all week through these uncertain times, so it made sense to get a friendly call from friend of the show Andi Peters.

The TV presenter picked up some bits from his favourite department store, but it turns out that some of the items he bought were much more useful than others!

While he managed to get some pasta and rice, he couldn't quite help but avoid bunging a yoga mat in the trolley!

And if Andi's panic buying over yoga mats wasn't hilarious enough to tickle you, his confusion over tinned oxtail soup will.

Watch our video above.

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles are in hysterics over Andi Peters' panic buying. Picture: Radio X

It's certainly been an interesting week for The Chris Moyles Show with Pippa broadcasting from home while in self isolation.

The producer hasn't been letting the grass grow under her feet though, and has been making up some amazing games.

Watch Pippa and the team play Egghead Roulette here: