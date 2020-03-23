PODCAST: Matt Horne remembers his Early Work

The actor joins Rhys James to look back at his early CV... including his first funny character.

Early Work with Rhys James features youthful poetry, short stories, song lyrics, scripts and more shouldn't stay hidden in shoe boxes in our parents' house or in password protected folders on our laptops.

In this episode, British comedy acting royalty Mathew Horne remembers nothing from his childhood... except his first funny character, his love of human geography, a choreographed dance for the football lads and earning his dad's approval immediately.

Thankfully Rhys is on hand to analyse his early work's deeper meanings further than the "good lad" feedback from his teachers.

Poems about pies, hair, football and bins. A menu Heston Blumenthal would be envious of.

And finally some fair feedback for Rhys's pretentious attempt at something lyrical.