Internet reacts to Rolling Stone's more inclusive 500 Greatest Albums list

Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell and Lauryn Hill all made the Top 10 . Picture: Press

Marvin Gaye's What's Going On album was crowned their greatest of all time this year, knocking The Beatles Sgt. Pepper off the top spot. But who voted in the list and how was it compiled?

Rolling Stone have revealed their new list for the 500 Best Albums Of All Time.

The magazine first devised the list in a special edition in 2003 and much of it hadn't changed since.

However, it's now been given a 2020 refresh and includes 86 albums from the 21st Century and has seen Marvin Gaye's What's Going On voted in the top spot.

The late soul legend knocked The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band off the top spot and the 1967 Beatles album now sits at number 24.

The Top 10 also pulled up some interesting results, with The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds at number two, Joni Mitchell's Blue at number three, Stevie Wonder's Songs In The Key of Life at number four, The Beatles' Abbey Road at number five and Nirvana's Nevermind at number six.

Lauryn Hill also provided the top hip hop and R&B album in the entire list, coming in at number 10 with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 was Fleetwood Mac's Rumours at seven, Prince and The Revolution's Purple Rain at eight and Bob Dylan's Blood On The Tracks at nine.

These results are seen as the most inclusive Rolling Stone has published to-date, with black and female musicians given more recognition.

But what was the reaction to the list online and who actually voted for them anyway? Find out who voted, how the list is compiled and what the responses are here.

Who voted for Rolling Stone's 500 Best Albums of All Time?

Rolling Stone has confirmed that over 300 artists, journalists and industry figures make up their esteemed voters. The likes of Beyonce, Billie Eilish, U2's Adam Clayton and Taylor Swift are among some of the artists that helped make the new list.

See the full list of voters here

How are Rolling Stone's 500 Best Albums compiled?

The magazine explained: "Voters were asked to submit ranked ballots listing their 50 favorite albums of all time. Votes were tabulated, with the highest-ranked album on each list receiving 300 points, the second highest 290 points, and so on down to 44 points for number 50. More than 3,000 albums received at least one vote."

See the full Top 500 here.

What are the reactions to Rolling Stone's 500 Best Albums of All Time?

As with everything, there were more than a few different reactions to the new and updated list. Some believed it to be fair and more inclusive, others thought that contemporary stars had no place being recognised in the same canon as some of the most-loved albums of all time. Either way, it's got people talking.

Read some interesting reactions here:

Some still thought it included way too much from classic artists such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones:

Eh it’s still too much Beatles, Stones, Bowie, Springsteen, Dylan, and too much rock. It’s more of a “best of rock and some other stuff” list. No thanks https://t.co/C61Os7AQiz — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) September 22, 2020

However, others weren't too impressed by the newer artists added, such as Drake and Adele.

lol it sure as hell isn't drake or anything else in this generation thats for sure — Jamie_Oiler (@oiler_jamie) September 23, 2020

One believed the list was much more political than anything else:

Nothing to do with music, everything to do with politics. — Michael Abood (@michaelabood1) September 24, 2020

However, one commentator thought a separate list should have been made just for the 21st Century to avoid all the fuss.

Makes no sense to replace and shuffle. Start a 21st Century list. — TruthTeller (@TruthTweeterUSA) September 24, 2020

What do you think? Most importantly, is your favourite album of all time still in there?

READ MORE: The most iconic female-fronted bands of the 90s