What time is England’s Euro 2020 squad announced today?

Gareth Southgate is announcing his England Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday 1 June. Picture: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

By Radio X

Gareth Southgate is expected to confirm his final 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 with a media conference, but when will we find out who has been selected?

Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England squad for Euro 2020 today (1 June).

After naming a provisional 33-man squad last week, the England manager has the tough decision of selecting the final 26 players set to represent their country in the tournament, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We don't have long to wait, but what time will England's squad be announced and what can we expect?

Gareth Southgate has the tough job of selecting the England squad for Euro 2020. Picture: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

When is the England squad announced?

Gareth Southgate is set to address the media about England's Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday 1 June at 6pm. Following the trend with previous announcements, the official news could be expected to in the hour leading up to the conference.

Who was in the provisional squad?

The provisional squad, which was announced on 25 May 2021, was:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

How many will Gareth Southgate cut from the England Euro 2020 squad?

Gareth Southgate will cut down the Euro 2020 England squad from 33 to 26 players, meaning seven players will be dropped.

When is England's first Euro 2020 match?

England will play their first Group D game against Croatia on 13 June. However, ahead of that, the three lions have two warm ups against Austria on Wednesday (2 June) and Romania on Sunday (8 June).

What is the song for Euro 2021?

The Euro 2020 song is We Are The People by U2's Bono, The Edge and dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

When does EURO 2020 start?

Euro 2020 starts on 11 June 2021 with Turkey vs Italy at 8pm.

Why is it still called EURO 2020?

Euro 2020 is still called Euro 2020 even though it is taking place in 2021 in order to honour the event's original vision and to not waste the branded material that had already been produced ahead of the postponement.

UEFA explained: "This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960–2020).

"It will furthermore serve as a reminder of how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the difficult times that Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020.This choice is in line with UEFA's commitment to make UEFA EURO 2020 sustainable and not to generate additional amounts of waste. A lot of branded material had already been produced by the time of the tournament's postponement. A name change for the event would have meant the destruction and reproduction of such items."

