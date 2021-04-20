David Beckham reacts to European Super League

20 April 2021, 12:40

David Beckham Attends The David Grutman Experience: The Class
David Beckham Attends The David Grutman Experience: The Class. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former England and Man Utd footballer has shared a passionate post in reaction to the shocking sports news this week.

David Beckham has reacted to the European Super League.

On Sunday (18 April) 12 of Europe's biggest teams announced their plans to form a separate league, with three more participating teams soon to be announced.

Their statement maintained that games would be played mid-week and all clubs would remain in their domestic leagues, but many slammed the news and a petition was even set up against it.

Now, one of modern football's biggest icons, David Beckham, has spoken out about move in an impassioned post.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary Man Utd player wrote: "I’m someone who loves football. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I’m still a fan now. As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans."

The former England captain added: "We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger..."

Beckham isn't the only famous face to speak out about the news, with everyone from all walks of life slamming the decision.

His former Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson shared a lengthy statement on the news, warning: "Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European Club football".

Arsenal legend and football pundit Ian Wright called it "Absolutely shameful".

English football coach and former player Gary Neville suggested: "Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers."

Life-long Man City fan Liam Gallagher even spoke up, writing: "Leave it alone I’m on the verge of writing an open letter to some c*** who’s in charge these days".

Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not welcome the news.

Taking to his official Twitter, he said: "Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.

"They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country."

He added: "The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."

Meanwhile, FIFA and UEFA have threatened to not allow any players who take part in the new Super League to play for their national team in international fixtures.

