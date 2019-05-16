WATCH: The Black Keys get sent to hippy retreat in new Go video

The duo have released a new video, which sees them sent to a hippy commune by their record label after not speaking for five years.

The Black Keys have released a new video for Go which addresses their five year hiatus.

It comes after the release of Lo-Hi and their Eagle Birds singles, which are set to feature on their ninth studio album, Let's Rock, which is set for release on 28 June 2019.

Watch the video for Go above, which sees the duo attend therapy session by their label after not talking for five years.

Oh, and be sure to watch the extra outtakes at the end.

The Black Keys sent to hippy commune in the official video for Go. Picture: YouTube/ The Black Keys

The promo sees the Ohio-formed rockers attend a hippy commune called Happy Trails Intentional Community & Spiritual Retreat, where they are forced to take part in weird and wacky exercises.

In the end, it's the allure of money which brings them together, which might be more true to life than we think.

Listen to The Black Keys Lo-Hi here:

The Black Keys have previously released eight studio albums so far: The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release(2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), and, most recently, Turn Blue (2014).

See the tracklist for Let's Rock Below:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me