The Masked Singer has swept the UK by storm, proving to be as bizarre as it is addictive and entertaining.

The celebrity talent show, which sees celebrities singing in elaborate costumes to Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, has been keeping audiences guessing throughout January- with each performer being linked to various celebrities across the world of politics, sport and entertainment.

One such celeb is Skin from Skunk Anansie, who is being linked to Duck in the UK version of the series.

The show - which recently unmasked Daisy as Kelis and Chameleon as The Darkness' Justin Hawkins - has seen Duck teasing fans with various clues that point to the Charlie Big Potato singer.

One clue was that that the Duck got 850,000 people to sing Happy Birthday to them and that they sang Happy Birthday to someone "significant". Another is that they spoke foreign languages.

Skunk Anansie's Skin and The Duck from The Masked Singer. Picture: 1. SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PA Images 2. Vincent Dolman/ITV/Shutterstock

Last week may have been the biggest tease of all, as Duck performed Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy - who Skin had to correct over his Glastonbury milestone.

As it it looks more likely that the Hedonism singer could be on The Masked Singer UK, we give you some important basics you should know the rock star...

Who is Skin?

Skin is the frontwoman from Skunk Anansie, a British alternative rock and indie rock band who found fame in the 90s.

What is Skin's real name?

Skin's real name is Deborah Anne Dyer.

Where is she from?

Skin is British and hails from Brixton, London.

How old is Skin?

Skin was born on 3 August 1967, which makes her 52 at the time of writing this article.

When did Skunk Anansie form?

Skunk Anansie formed in 1994. They then split in 2001, before reforming in 2009.

What songs are Skunk Anansie most known for?

Skunk Anansie have releaesd six studio albums; Paranoid & Sunburnt (1995), Stoosh (1996), Post Orgasmic Chill (1999), Wonderlustre (2010), Black Traffic (2012) and Anarchytecture (2016).

Their highest UK charting track is Brazen (Weep), which got to number 11, but they are probably most known for their Hedonism, Weak and Charlie Big Potato singles.

Did Skin release any solo music?

Yes. Skin released Fleshwounds in 2003 and Fake Chemical State in 2006.

In 2015, the singer also featured on the judging panel on the Italian version The X Factor.

Is Skin in a relationship?

The singer, songwriter and DJ is openly bisexual.

She entered into a civil partnership in 2013 with Christiana Wyly - the daughter of American billionaire Sam Wyly, and they are believed to have split in 2015.

On 2016 Skin was on the cover of UK lesbian magazine Diva.

