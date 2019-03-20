Linkin Park & fans mark what would have been Chester Bennington's 43rd Birthday

The bandmates of the late Linkin Park frontman and their fans have taken to social media on what would have been the Numb singer's 43rd Birthday.

Linkin Park have paid tribute to Chester Bennington on what would have been his 43rd birthday.

The late frontman tragically lost his life to suicide in July 2017, aged just 41.

Now, fans have flocked to remember the Numb rocker on his birthday two years on.

The tributes were led by his Linkin Park bandmates, who shared images of him on Twitter, with a link to their dedicated Chester page.

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda wrote: "Happy Birthday Chester. Miss you so much, buddy," adding: "What are you going to do to #MakeChesterProud today, Linkin Park fans?"

Fans have also flocked to share their tributes, with one writing: "Suicide in men is rising steadily. Stop telling men & boys to man up,instead reach out & show some support. 20 years ago I was a grief ridden 13 year old who wanted to die. @@linkinpark's music saved my life. Happy birthday @ChesterBe"

Chester Bennington would be 43 today.

Suicide in men is rising steadily. Stop telling men & boys to man up,instead reach out & show some support.

20 years ago I was a grief ridden 13 year old who wanted to die. @@linkinpark's music saved my life.

Happy birthday @ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/KJxh4OERVS — A Mixed Up Mummy (@mixedupmummy28) March 20, 2019

happy birthday to the legendary Chester Bennington ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZgFjxAemMp — Arfiqqah (@arfiqqahh) March 20, 2019

Wish you were alive. We all become so numb #ChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/GpTfPgM6Fa — amira (@feverofdream) March 19, 2019

I truly miss you everyday Chester... your death was a tragedy to us all. Almost been two years now. Rest in peace Chester Bennington and happy birthday.



Chester Charles Bennington March 20, 1976 (41)#chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/7ZptnpMniX — Andy 👽 (@xkiltano) March 20, 2019

Watch Linkin Park's video of Chester Bennington singing in their dressing room:

Last year saw Linkin Park fans share I Am The Change photos, in support of Talinda Bennigton's mental health campaign.

The wife of the late rocker wrote ahead of the day: "To honor @ChesterBe Bday-I’m asking you to Change Direction. On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand , which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves"

To honor @ChesterBe Bday-I’m asking you to Change Direction. On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand 🤚, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves https://t.co/bZ2yDAq3y1 — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) March 7, 2018

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/