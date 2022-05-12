Metallica's James Hetfield phones fan who gave birth at Brazil gig

Metallica's James Hetfield reached out to the fan who gave birth to Enter Sandman in Brazil. Picture: 1. Getty Creative/2. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Metallica frontman called up Joice M. Figueiro and her husband Jaime to wish them the best after they welcomed their baby into the world at their Brazil gig.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Hetfield has phoned a fan to congratulate her after she gave birth at a Metallica concert.

The rocker called Joice M. Figueiro and her husband Jaime to wish them the best after they welcomed their baby into the world during the band's Enter Sandman anthem during their show in Brazil over the weekend.

In a clip shared by the couple on Instagram, the rocker can be heard saying: "This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys."

In the clip Joice can be heard saying: "I cry".

Joice told her followers that he stayed on the phone for seven minutes to chat to to them, adding: "I have no words."

QUIZ: Are you 100% perfect on the lyrics to Enter Sandman by Metallica?

The tattooist was heavily pregnant when she attended the band's gig at the Estádio Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, and began having contractions during their set.



The gig-goer, who was 39 weeks pregnant, didn't make it to the hospital and her son, who she named Luan Figueiró, arrived into the world backstage at 11.15pm to the thunderous sounds of Enter Sandman.

Sharing a picture of the newborn on Instagram, the new mom wrote in a translated caption: “When would I imagine that I would be at the Metallica show at 39 weeks pregnant and this boy decides to be born right there, three songs before the show ends, at Couto Pereira to the sound of Enter Sandman?”

She has since told The Washington Post: "It was a mix of emotions. Since it wasn’t planned, I was scared that the medical team wouldn’t be ready.

"But there’s also the feeling of being able to tell people that this happened because Metallica is one of the bands we love the most."

She joked Luan's name could be James Ulrich after Hetfield and the group's drummer Lars Ulrich, but didn't rule out "some homage" as his middle name.

However, she outright dismissed the idea of 'Sandman', and added: "Remember, this is the name he’ll carry throughout his whole life. He’ll get bullied with the name ‘Sandman.’ He already has enough of a story to tell.”

READ MORE: 25 of the most influential albums in music history