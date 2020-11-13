Eagles of Death Metal mark 5 years since The Bataclan Paris terror attacks

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme. Picture: Press/eaglesofdeathmetal.com

The band took to social media to commemorate the horrific event, which saw people tragically killed at their Paris gig as part of a coordinated attack across the city.

Eagles of Death Metal have marked the 5th anniversary of the Bataclan terror attack.

The band's gig at the Paris venue was targeted on 13 November 2015 and saw 89 people tragically shot when terrorists wearing suicide vests opened fire at their gig.

The mass shooting came alongside several coordinated suicide bombing and shooting attacks across the city, which resulted in the deaths of 137 people including the attackers.

Jesse Hughes was performing with the band on stage when the shots began, while bandmate and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was back home in the States when the horrific events occurred.

Five years on the band have shared an image to commemorate the tragic event, taking to Instagram to simply share the French tricolor flag with illustrated peace and devil horn signs.

The I Love You All The Time rockers chose to simply caption it with hearts.

Fans reacted to the poignant post, with one writing: "Like to say to you that we all love you , today 5 years ago hell broke loser, but you guys are still here rocking like never before , love you all !!!!!"

Another said: "Special thought for you from Paris like every November 13th".

Queens of the Stone Age are set to broadcast unseen footage as part of a live stream and fundraiser to commemorate the atrocity.

Josh Homme and co took to social media this week to announce the virtual event, which will feature their set from Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art and will air today.

“This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good,” Homme explained. "2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”

QOTSA will broadcast previously unseen live footage from @monamuseum, Tasmania, in aid of @NickAlexanderMT & @lifeforparis charities. It will be available for a limited time beginning 9am (LA), 5pm (London) & 6pm (Paris) on Friday Nov. 13th.



Watch here: https://t.co/NzNFDB5xvz pic.twitter.com/LoTM1zYlly — QOTSA (@qotsa) November 9, 2020

The stream, which will air in the UK on Friday 13 November from 6pm, will encourage fans to donate towards The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, in honour of the band merchandise manager who lost his life at the gig, and Life for Paris, which supports victims affected by the Paris tragedy.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

Peace Foundation for victims of terrorism

Tel: 01925 581240

peace-foundation.org.uk

Victim Support Line

Tel: 0808 168 9111

victimsupport.org.uk

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk