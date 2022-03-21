Concert For Ukraine: Tickets, line-up and how to watch

Concert For Ukraine tickets go on sale this Tuesday 22nd March. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who's on the line-up for the fundraising event, plus how to buy tickets, how to watch it from home and how to donate.

Concert For Ukraine, a two-hour fundraising event, is set to take place next Tuesday 29th March, with the likes of Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers, Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sandé on the bill.

As announced last week, ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, which will also raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Find out everything we know about the star-studded charity event so far, including who else is on the line-up, where it takes place, how to buy tickets and how to watch the event from home.

Where and when is Concert For Ukraine?

Concert For Ukraine takes place on Tuesday 29th March at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

How to get Concert For Ukraine tickets:

Tickets for Concert For Ukraine go on sale at www.theticketfactory.com on Tuesday 22nd March from 12pm.

Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Emeli Sande and George Porter are some of the acts on the Concert For Ukraine bill. Picture: Press

Who's on the Concert For Ukraine line-up?

Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Emeli Sandé

Gregory Porter

Manic Street Preachers

Becky Hill

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Tom Odell

The Kingdom Choir

More announcements to come...

Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Tom Odell will all perform at the show next week. Picture: Press

How to watch Concert For Ukraine:

The live show will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player on Tuesday 29th March from 8pm-10pm.

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance. The two-hour show will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton will host the Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Press

Who's presenting Concert For Ukraine?

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton are confirmed to host the concert.

How To Donate:

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. Thirteen of the DEC’s 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal.

Some may work through trusted local partners. They are Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK and World Vision UK.