Parklife Festival organisers "confident" festival will go ahead in September

By Jenny Mensah

The co-founder of the Manchester festival have shared his hopes on the possibility of the event taking place this summer.

The co-founder of Parklife Festival is confident the event will be able to take place without any socially distancing this year.

The Manchester festival - which is situated at Heaton Park - was rescheduled from June to 11-12 September this year, and now one of its organisers has shared his hopes for its return at full capacity.

"The vaccination roll-out has been incredible and hats off to all our scientists and NHS volunteers," festival co-founder Sacha Lord told NME.

"For once, we can say that we have got something that’s world-beating. It’s phenomenal and we’ve got leading scientists saying they’re confident that everyone will have had their second vaccine by July."

"We pushed back Parklife to September and we’re confident it will go ahead. We’ve got New Order on the night before and we’re gearing up for success with an 80,000 capacity," he said.

He added: "We’re not considering operating with social distancing – I personally don’t like these socially distanced events. I think to go to a proper gig or a proper rave you need to be shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot sweaty environment. You cannot create that atmosphere at a socially distanced event."

December saw the festival announce the news that Parklife would take place on 11-12 September. The line-up is yet to be announced but music-lovers are encouraged to register for the latest news on their official website.

Parklife 2021, a new date to dance.



11th & 12th September 2021. https://t.co/SFyDoElIW3 pic.twitter.com/iW9OsFMLsq — Parklife 2021 🚀 (@Parklifefest) December 7, 2020

The Parklife update comes just after Reading & Leeds Festival confirmed it would be taking place this year.

In a post on their official Twitter page, organisers wrote: "Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET'S GO."

The festival also revealed that there will be no main stage clashes for their impressive six headliners.

#RANDL21 is going to be BIGGER and BETTER than ever 🤘 Here are your SIX HEADLINERS across TWO main stages 🎪 NO MAIN STAGE CLASHES 🎟️ General on sale Thursday 3rd September at 9:00am 👍



Reading ❤️: https://t.co/2JiEh36rfi

Leeds💛: https://t.co/iG8BIzlOxD pic.twitter.com/n5yeQVvPY8 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 31, 2020

Liam Gallagher who is one of the bill-toppers set for the event, has already shared his excitement on Twitter and revealed he's already carved out his setlist.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday 25 February, he wrote: "Reading and Leeds set list done,' adding: "it’s BIBLICAL"

Reading and Leeds set list done ✅ it’s BIBLICAL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 25, 2021

