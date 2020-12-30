Caroline Flack and Kobe Bryant top UK's most-searched losses in 2020

The late Caroline Flack and Kobe Bryant are among the most Googled celebrity losses in 2020. Picture: 1. Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty 2. Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG/Getty

The Love Island presenter and basketball icon's tragic deaths were among the most shocking deaths this year.

Caroline Flack and Kobe Bryant have topped a list of the UK's most searched celebrities who tragically passed this year.

The presenter and the basketball legend's untimely deaths shocked the nation and led to an outpouring of grief from across the world.

Flack, who died at just 40 years of age, topped the most-Googled celebrity loss of the year after tragically losing her life to suicide on 15 February 2020.

Bryant shocked the world of sport and entertainment on 26 January when he died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and his daughters Bianka, Natalia and Capri.

The nation was also rocked by the untimely deaths of Glee star Naya Rivera, who died by drowning after saving the life of her four-year-old son and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed after a private battle with cancer.

Also among the most searched losses this year were Bond legend Sean Connery, football icon Maradona, Hollywood royalty Kirk Douglas and one half of British comic duo Bobby Ball.

See the UK's 10 most-searched celebrity losses in 2020:

1. Caroline Flack

2. Kobe Bryant

3. Naya Rivera

4. Chadwick Boseman

5. Sean Connery

6. Maradona

7. Sushant Singh Rajput

8. Kirk Douglas

9. Kelly Preston

10. Bobby Ball

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk

The Loss Foundation

Tel: 0300 200 4112

thelossfoundation.org

Child Bereavement UK

Tel: 0800 02 888 40

childbereavementuk.org