The stars we lost in 2020

Radio X remembers the musicians, actors and other celebrities that sadly passed away in 2020.

Jeremy Bulloch, actor The British actor had parts as varied as Doctor Who and the Cliff Richard vehicle Summer Holiday, but he was perhaps best known for being the man who wore the costume of Boba Fett in the Star Wars sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. Bulloch died on 17 December from complications of Parkinson's disease, aged 75.

Dame Barbara Windsor, actor The much-loved star of the Carry On series and EastEnders, where she played Peggy Mitchell, died on 10 December, aged 83. Windsor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and became an ambassador for the disease. Dame Barbara Windsor 1937-2020. Picture: Rod Johnson/Getty Images

Dave Prowse, actor The Bristol-born actor and weightlifting champion died on 28 November, aged 85. He appeared in films such as A Clockwork Orange and Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell, before becoming known as the road safety icon the Green Cross Code Man in the mid 1970s. But Prowse achieved cinematic immortality when he became the body in the suit of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. Dave Prowse 1935-2020. Picture: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

Diego Maradona, footballer The Argentinian footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, died on 25 November, aged 60. He suffered a heart attack while recovering from emergency brain surgery. Diego Maradona 1960-2020. Picture: David Cannon/Allsport

Eric Hall, publicist Hall was a showbiz and football agent, known for his catchphrase "Monster, monster". In his time, he plugged the likes of T-Rex, Queen and the Sex Pistols. He died on 16 November, aged 73. Eric Hall 1947-2020. Picture: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport

Ray Clemence, footballer The England international goalkeeper and Liverpool player died on 15 November, aged 72. Ray Clemence 1948-2020. Picture: Allsport UK /Allsport

Des O'Connor, singer, comedian and presenter The much-loved TV star hosted a number of classic programmes, including Countdown, Take Your Pick and his own top-rated variety show, plus the daytime staple Today With Des And Mel. Often the butt of jokes from Morecambe And Wise, Des died on 14 November, aged 88. Des O'Connor 1932-2020. Picture: Chris Ridley/Radio Times/Getty Images

Geoffrey Palmer, actor The well-known comic actor, who starred in series such as As Time Goes By, The Fall And Rise Of Reginald Perrin and Butterflies, while making appearances in Fawlty Towers, Tomorrow Never Dies, Doctor Who and The Madness Of King George, among many, many others. He died on 5 November, aged 93. Geoffrey Palmer 1927-2020. Picture: Tim Roney/Getty Images

John Sessions, actor and comedian Sessions was best known for his improv skills on TV's Whose Line Is It Anyway?, plus his hilarious impressions on BBC-2's Stella Street. He died on 2 November, aged 67. John Sessions 1953-2020. Picture: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Sir Sean Connery, actor The first movie James Bond died on 31 October, aged 90. Connery also appeared in a multitude of movies, including Hitchcock's Marnie, Highlander, The Rock, The Hunt For Red October, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade and The Untouchables. Sir Sean Connery 1930-2020. Picture: Betmman/Getty Images

Nobby Stiles, footballer Former Manchester United player and member of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, Stiles died on 30 October, aged 78. Nobby Stiles 1942-2020. Picture: Eastwood/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Bobby Ball, actor and comedian One half of the beloved comedy duo Cannon And Ball, Robert Harper - along with his partner Tommy Cannon (aka Thomas Derbyshire) were an ITV Saturday night fixture in the 80s. Ball later appeared in Not Going Out and I'm A Celebrity and died on 28 October, aged 76. Bobby Ball (left,1944-2020) with partner Tommy Cannon in 2009. Picture: sarahphotogirl/WireImage/Getty Images

Frank Bough, TV presenter The BBC presenter was best known for fronting Grandstand and Nationwide in the 1970s, then the BBC's Breakfast Time programme in the 80s. He died on 21 October, aged 87. Frank Bough 1933-2020. Picture: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Eddie Van Halen, musician The hugely influential heavy metal musician gave his name to his own band was regarded as one of the all time greatest guitar players in rock history. He died of cancer on 6 October, aged 65. Eddie Van Halen 1955-2020. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Archie Lyndhurst, actor The 19 year old son of Only Fools And Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst died on 22 September, aged just 19. He starred in the TV comedy So Awkward. Archie Lyndhurst with his father Nicholas in August 2015. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Toots Hibbert, musician The Jamaican singer-songwriter and leader of Toots And The Maytals died on 11 September, aged 77. Toots Hibbert 1942-2020. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Dame Diana Rigg, actor Rigg made her name as the dynamic Emma Peel in the 60s TV series The Avengers and in later years played Olenna Tyrell in Game Of Thrones. She died on 10 September, aged 82. Dame Diana Rigg 1938-2020. Picture: RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman, actor The US actor was best known for playing the title role in the superhero movie Black Panther. He died at the tragically young age of 43 on 28 August, from cancer of the colon. Chadwick Boseman 1976-2020. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Sherman, musician Sherman played guitar with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the time of their debut album, and co-wrote much of the follow-up, Freaky Styley. He also played with Bob Dylan and George Clinton and died on 18 August, aged 64. Jack Sherman 1956-2020. Picture: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Denise Johnson, musician The Mancunian vocalist, who sung with the likes of Primal Scream, New Order, Electronic and the Pet Shop Boys died on 27 July, aged 53. She was just about to release her debut solo album, Where Does it Go. Denise Johnson 1963-2020. Picture: Press/Danny Bird

Peter Green, musician The man who founded Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and widely regarded as one of the finest blues guitar players in the world, died on 25 July, aged 73. Peter Green 1946-2020. Picture: Ivan Keeman/Redferns/Getty

Kelly Preston, actor The actress and wife of John Travolta died on 12 July, aged 57, following a diagnosis of breast cancer. Kelly Preston and John Travolta at the Cannes film festival in 2018. Picture: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Charlton, footballer The player and manager, who was one of the England 1966 World Cup squad died on 11 July, aged 85. Jack Charlton 1935-2020. Picture: Barratts/S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

Naya Rivera, actor The US star of TV show Glee tragically drowned on 8 July while swimming with her son. She was 33. Naya Rivera 1987-2020. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Dame Vera Lynn, singer The "Forces' sweetheart" whose songs kept up morale during World War II died on 18 June, aged 103. Dame Vera Lynn 1917-2020. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

Willie Thorne, snooker player The snooker champ, who won the 1985 Classic, died on 17 June of leukaemia, aged 66. Willie Thorne 1954-2020. Picture: Steve Morton/PA Archive/PA Images

Little Richard, musician One of the most influential rock 'n' roll musicians in history died on 9 May, aged 87. His songs included Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally and many others that influenced a generation. Little Richard 1932-2020. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Florian Schneider, musician One of the founders of the hugely-influential German electronica outfit Kraftwerk died on 6 May, aged 73. Kraftwerk in 1981: Wolfgang Flur, Florian Schneider, Ralf Hutter and Karl Bartos. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Tim Brooke-Taylor, actor and comedian One of the TV comedy trio The Goodies died on 12 April, aged 79. Brooke-Taylor was also a much-loved member of the Radio 4 panel show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. The Goodies in 1972: Bill Oddie, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden. Picture: Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images

Sir Stirling Moss, racing driver The Formula 1 sportsman, who was described as the greatest driver to have never won the world championship, died on 12 April, aged 90. Sir Stirling Moss 1929-2020. Picture: S&G/S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

Honor Blackman, actor Blackman died on 6 April, aged 94 and was best known for her roles as Cathy Gale on TV's The Avengers and as Pussy Galore in the Bond film Goldfinger. Honor Blackman. Picture: Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images

Eddie Large, comedian One half of the popular comedy duo - alongside Syd Little - died on 2 April, aged 78. Eddie Large and Syd Little in 1987. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images

Bill Withers, musician The man behind the songs Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me and Lovely Day died on 30 March, aged 81. Bill Withers 1938-2020. Picture: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

Kenny Rogers, musician The country music giant, responsible for such tunes as Ruby, Lucille and Coward Of The County, died on 20 March, aged 81. Kenny Rogers 1938-2020. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Andrew Weatherall, DJ and producer One of Britain's best DJ and remixers died on 17 February, aged 56. Weatherall was responsible for remixing Primal Scream's Loaded and worked on music with Happy Mondays, New Order, Bjork and many more. Andrew Weatherall 1963-2020. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Caroline Flack, presenter The much-loved presenter of The X Factor and Love Island tragically took her own life on 15 February, aged 40. Caroline Flack 1979-2020. Picture: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Kirk Douglas, actor The veteran actor, best known for the title role in Stanley Kubrick's Spartacus, died at the grand old age of 103 on 5 February. Kirk Douglas 1916-2020. Picture: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Nicholas Parsons, actor and presenter The veteran broadcaster - who hosted TV's Sale Of The Century and radio's Just a Minute - died on 28 January, aged 96. Nicholas Parsons 1923-2020. Picture: Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant, basketball player The superstar player with the Los Angeles Lakers tragically died in a helicopter crash on 26 January, aged 41. Kobe Bryant 1978-2020. Picture: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Terry Jones, writer, actor and director One of the founding members of Monty Python died on 21 January, aged 77, after a long battle with dementia. Terry Jones 1942-2020. Picture: Evening Standard/Getty Images