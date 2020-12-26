The stars we lost in 2020
26 December 2020, 11:00
Radio X remembers the musicians, actors and other celebrities that sadly passed away in 2020.
Jeremy Bulloch, actor
The British actor had parts as varied as Doctor Who and the Cliff Richard vehicle Summer Holiday, but he was perhaps best known for being the man who wore the costume of Boba Fett in the Star Wars sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. Bulloch died on 17 December from complications of Parkinson's disease, aged 75.
When Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played Boba Fett in Star Wars, was Chris Moyles' Mystery Guests
Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played Boba Fett in Star Wars who sadly died today, was Chris Moyles' Mystery Guests in 2017. A legend who will be missed. RIP ❤️Posted by Radio X on Friday, December 18, 2020
Dame Barbara Windsor, actor
The much-loved star of the Carry On series and EastEnders, where she played Peggy Mitchell, died on 10 December, aged 83. Windsor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and became an ambassador for the disease.
Dave Prowse, actor
The Bristol-born actor and weightlifting champion died on 28 November, aged 85. He appeared in films such as A Clockwork Orange and Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell, before becoming known as the road safety icon the Green Cross Code Man in the mid 1970s. But Prowse achieved cinematic immortality when he became the body in the suit of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy.
Diego Maradona, footballer
The Argentinian footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, died on 25 November, aged 60. He suffered a heart attack while recovering from emergency brain surgery.
Eric Hall, publicist
Hall was a showbiz and football agent, known for his catchphrase "Monster, monster". In his time, he plugged the likes of T-Rex, Queen and the Sex Pistols. He died on 16 November, aged 73.
Ray Clemence, footballer
The England international goalkeeper and Liverpool player died on 15 November, aged 72.
Des O'Connor, singer, comedian and presenter
The much-loved TV star hosted a number of classic programmes, including Countdown, Take Your Pick and his own top-rated variety show, plus the daytime staple Today With Des And Mel. Often the butt of jokes from Morecambe And Wise, Des died on 14 November, aged 88.
Geoffrey Palmer, actor
The well-known comic actor, who starred in series such as As Time Goes By, The Fall And Rise Of Reginald Perrin and Butterflies, while making appearances in Fawlty Towers, Tomorrow Never Dies, Doctor Who and The Madness Of King George, among many, many others. He died on 5 November, aged 93.
John Sessions, actor and comedian
Sessions was best known for his improv skills on TV's Whose Line Is It Anyway?, plus his hilarious impressions on BBC-2's Stella Street. He died on 2 November, aged 67.
Sir Sean Connery, actor
The first movie James Bond died on 31 October, aged 90. Connery also appeared in a multitude of movies, including Hitchcock's Marnie, Highlander, The Rock, The Hunt For Red October, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade and The Untouchables.
Nobby Stiles, footballer
Former Manchester United player and member of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, Stiles died on 30 October, aged 78.
Bobby Ball, actor and comedian
One half of the beloved comedy duo Cannon And Ball, Robert Harper - along with his partner Tommy Cannon (aka Thomas Derbyshire) were an ITV Saturday night fixture in the 80s. Ball later appeared in Not Going Out and I'm A Celebrity and died on 28 October, aged 76.
Frank Bough, TV presenter
The BBC presenter was best known for fronting Grandstand and Nationwide in the 1970s, then the BBC's Breakfast Time programme in the 80s. He died on 21 October, aged 87.
Eddie Van Halen, musician
The hugely influential heavy metal musician gave his name to his own band was regarded as one of the all time greatest guitar players in rock history. He died of cancer on 6 October, aged 65.
Archie Lyndhurst, actor
The 19 year old son of Only Fools And Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst died on 22 September, aged just 19. He starred in the TV comedy So Awkward.
Toots Hibbert, musician
The Jamaican singer-songwriter and leader of Toots And The Maytals died on 11 September, aged 77.
Dame Diana Rigg, actor
Rigg made her name as the dynamic Emma Peel in the 60s TV series The Avengers and in later years played Olenna Tyrell in Game Of Thrones. She died on 10 September, aged 82.
Chadwick Boseman, actor
The US actor was best known for playing the title role in the superhero movie Black Panther. He died at the tragically young age of 43 on 28 August, from cancer of the colon.
Jack Sherman, musician
Sherman played guitar with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the time of their debut album, and co-wrote much of the follow-up, Freaky Styley. He also played with Bob Dylan and George Clinton and died on 18 August, aged 64.
Denise Johnson, musician
The Mancunian vocalist, who sung with the likes of Primal Scream, New Order, Electronic and the Pet Shop Boys died on 27 July, aged 53. She was just about to release her debut solo album, Where Does it Go.
Peter Green, musician
The man who founded Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and widely regarded as one of the finest blues guitar players in the world, died on 25 July, aged 73.
Kelly Preston, actor
The actress and wife of John Travolta died on 12 July, aged 57, following a diagnosis of breast cancer.
Jack Charlton, footballer
The player and manager, who was one of the England 1966 World Cup squad died on 11 July, aged 85.
Naya Rivera, actor
The US star of TV show Glee tragically drowned on 8 July while swimming with her son. She was 33.
Dame Vera Lynn, singer
The "Forces' sweetheart" whose songs kept up morale during World War II died on 18 June, aged 103.
Willie Thorne, snooker player
The snooker champ, who won the 1985 Classic, died on 17 June of leukaemia, aged 66.
Little Richard, musician
One of the most influential rock 'n' roll musicians in history died on 9 May, aged 87. His songs included Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally and many others that influenced a generation.
Florian Schneider, musician
One of the founders of the hugely-influential German electronica outfit Kraftwerk died on 6 May, aged 73.
Tim Brooke-Taylor, actor and comedian
One of the TV comedy trio The Goodies died on 12 April, aged 79. Brooke-Taylor was also a much-loved member of the Radio 4 panel show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.
Sir Stirling Moss, racing driver
The Formula 1 sportsman, who was described as the greatest driver to have never won the world championship, died on 12 April, aged 90.
Honor Blackman, actor
Blackman died on 6 April, aged 94 and was best known for her roles as Cathy Gale on TV's The Avengers and as Pussy Galore in the Bond film Goldfinger.
Eddie Large, comedian
One half of the popular comedy duo - alongside Syd Little - died on 2 April, aged 78.
Bill Withers, musician
The man behind the songs Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me and Lovely Day died on 30 March, aged 81.
Kenny Rogers, musician
The country music giant, responsible for such tunes as Ruby, Lucille and Coward Of The County, died on 20 March, aged 81.
Andrew Weatherall, DJ and producer
One of Britain's best DJ and remixers died on 17 February, aged 56. Weatherall was responsible for remixing Primal Scream's Loaded and worked on music with Happy Mondays, New Order, Bjork and many more.
Caroline Flack, presenter
The much-loved presenter of The X Factor and Love Island tragically took her own life on 15 February, aged 40.
Kirk Douglas, actor
The veteran actor, best known for the title role in Stanley Kubrick's Spartacus, died at the grand old age of 103 on 5 February.
Nicholas Parsons, actor and presenter
The veteran broadcaster - who hosted TV's Sale Of The Century and radio's Just a Minute - died on 28 January, aged 96.
Kobe Bryant, basketball player
The superstar player with the Los Angeles Lakers tragically died in a helicopter crash on 26 January, aged 41.
Terry Jones, writer, actor and director
One of the founding members of Monty Python died on 21 January, aged 77, after a long battle with dementia.
Derek Acorah, medium
The popular star of Most Haunted died on 3 January, aged 69.