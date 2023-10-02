Peter Kay thinks he's banned from hosting the BRITs for calling Liam Gallagher a "k***head"

By Jenny Mensah

The comedian has recalled hurling the insult at the former Oasis frontman during the 2010 ceremony in his new autobiography.

Peter Kay thinks he may have been blacklisted from presenting the BRIT Awards because he once called Liam Gallagher and "knobhead" on stage.

The Farnworth-born comedian hosted the star-studded ceremony back in 2010 and recalls the moment the former Oasis frontman collected the gong for the best British Album of 30 Years on behalf of the Manchester band for their 1994 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

At the time, Gallagher threw his mic into the crowd and Kay reacted by calling him a "knobhead" live at the event, which led to a feud between the pair.

As reported by The Mirror, recalling the event in his new autobiography, TV: Big Adventures On The Small Screen, he writes: "Liam Gallagher won an award. He swaggered on stage to collect it, then threw it into the audience and walked off.

"He could have hit somebody in the face with it. What a knobhead, I thought. So I said just that when I walked back to the mic ‘what a knobhead."

Although the comedian says he wasn't trying to be "controversial" or "stir up trouble," he has theorised it might be why he's never been asked to host the awards ceremony since.

“I just said what was on my mind," he added. "That might be the reason why I’ve never been invited back to present the Brits again.”

After the onstage moment, Liam took to Twitter (now X) to share a foul-mouthed post urging the commedian to say whatever he had to say to his face.

He wrote: "Listen up fat f*** as a real northerner I was brought up 2 say s*** 2 people's faces not behind their back. Live forever LG".

Listen up fat fuck as a real northerner I was brought up 2 say shit 2 people's faces not behind their back. Live forever LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 17, 2010

The Phoenix Nights legend hit back on his own website, writing: "So it was the Brits last night (February 16) and I was honoured to be asked to host the show, especially with it being 30 years old.

"Congratulations to all the winners, including Noel Gallagher, who sadly didn’t get a mention (and who thankfully isn’t a knobhead)."

