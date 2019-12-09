QUIZ: Was this classic song a chart hit... or a miss?

9 December 2019, 16:53

The Stone Roses in 1995
The Stone Roses in 1995. Picture: Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images

We’ll give you the name of a track - all you have to do is say whether the song made the UK Top 40 singles chart… of didn’t get a sniff of success at all.

Some songs feel like they’ve been around forever and are so part of the furniture, they must have ALWAYS been mega-hits.

Not so. Some of your favourite songs struggled to make the charts, or weren’t even singles in the first place!

Here’s our challenge. We’ll give you the name of a track - all you have to do is say whether the song made the UK Top 40 singles chart… of didn’t get a sniff of success at all. But beware… some songs did better when they were reissued…

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, and Damon Albarn, of Blur, during the second Music Industry 'Soccer Six' football tournament at Mile End Stadium, 1996

QUIZ: Are you Oasis or Blur?

Rock Trios

QUIZ: Can you name these rock trios?

Glastonbury 2017 fans

QUIZ: Whose fans are these?

Back Covers

Can You Name These Classic Albums From Their BACK Covers?

A mystery Britpop video

Can you recognise these classic Britpop music videos?

Classic 2000s bangers!

QUIZ: Which classic 2000s indie banger are you?

Latest On Radio X

Sergio Lorenzo in September 2019

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno wants to hold his 40th on an oil rig

Kasabian

Lewis Capaldi Performs At Usher Hall, Edinburgh

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi treats fans to £5k worth of Greggs after Glasgow gig

Music News

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher is set to headline another UK festival

Liam Gallagher

John Lennon in 1968

John Lennon's best quotes

The Beatles

Radio X's Best Albums Of 2019

The 20 best albums of 2019

Features

Roy Wood, John Lennon, Shane MacGowan, George Michael and Noddy Holder of Slade

These are the most popular Christmas songs of all time

Features