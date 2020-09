QUIZ: Can you guess the musical years?

Liam Gallagher, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, Ian Brown. Picture: Roberta Parkin./Redferns/Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Pete Still/Simon Ritter/Getty Images

Can you match the rock music event to the year that it happened?

So much has happened in music over the years, it's difficult to remember everything. But how well do YOU recall some of the key moments in indie history?

We'll give you an event that happened in rock or indie music over the past 50 years. It could be world-shattering, it could be utterly trivial.

All you have to do is say which year it took place in.