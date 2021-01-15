Only a genius can score 100% on this year 1989 lyrics quiz
15 January 2021, 11:06
How well do you recall the year of The Stone Roses, Like A Prayer, Disintegration and Soul II Soul?
As the sun set on the 1980s, the world of music suddenly perked up. The final year of the decade saw a whole raft of amazing albums: The Stone Roses' debut, Doolittle by the Pixies, Soul II Soul's Club Classics Vol 1, Technique by New Order, De La Soul's Three Feet High & Rising... the list goes on.
But how well do you remember the pop classics and the indie hits of 1989? We'll give you a line from a song released in that year - all you have to do is tell us which one.