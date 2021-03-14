Can you identify the rock star from the name of their mother?

It's Mothers' Day - so we want you to match the mum to the musician!

Sunday 14 March is Mothers' Day in the UK, so Radio X is paying tribute to the women who've put up with band practice in the garage, worrying about what time their offspring are coming home and generally being supportive and caring about their kids' chosen profession. Well, they usually are.

We'll give you the first name of a mother whose child has gone on to be a huge rock star. All you have to do is pick the correct musician from a choice of three.