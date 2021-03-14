Can you identify the rock star from the name of their mother?

14 March 2021, 07:00

Dave Grohl's mum adores her talented offspring... but what's her name?
Dave Grohl's mum adores her talented offspring... but what's her name? Picture: Gerald Martineau/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

It's Mothers' Day - so we want you to match the mum to the musician!

Sunday 14 March is Mothers' Day in the UK, so Radio X is paying tribute to the women who've put up with band practice in the garage, worrying about what time their offspring are coming home and generally being supportive and caring about their kids' chosen profession. Well, they usually are.

We'll give you the first name of a mother whose child has gone on to be a huge rock star. All you have to do is pick the correct musician from a choice of three.

Latest Quizzes

Rock star nicknames

QUIZ: Match the nickname to the rock star

R.E.M, in 1991: R.E.M. in 1991: Bill Berry, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe and Peter Buck

How well do you know the lyrics of R.E.M.'s Out Of Time album?

Can you name both members of Royal Blood?

Match the rock star to the other member of their duo

Album Cover Hands

QUIZ: Can you name these album cover hands?

Brandon Flowers can get the next line, can you?

Can you guess the next line in these indie classics?

The stars of 2008: MGMT, Florence + The Machine, The Ting Tings and Biffy Clyro

Only a music genius can score 10/10 on this 2008 lyric quiz!

More on Festivals

Crowds at Reading Festival 2018

Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals 2021

Festival-goers Sophie Boisselet and Chris Welch attend the Isle of Wight Festival, Afton Down, UK, 26th-30th August 1970.

In Pictures: How they used to do festivals back in the day

Festivals 2021

Festival Quizzes

Festival names - are they real or not?

QUIZ: Is this the name of a real festival or not?

Glastonbury line-ups

QUIZ: Can you guess the year from the Glastonbury line-up?

Reading Festival Crowd 2016

QUIZ: Guess The Year Of This Reading And Leeds Line-Up