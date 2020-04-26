QUIZ: Guess the lyrics to The White Stripes' Fell In Love With A Girl

26 April 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 26 April 2020, 08:01

A screenshot of The White Stripes' Fell In Love With A Girl video
A screenshot of The White Stripes' Fell In Love With A Girl video. Picture: YouTube/White Stripes

The Jack White-penned banger is one of the catchiest rock songs of the 00s, but do you think you can remember every word?

This week sees The White Stripes track Fell In Love With A Girl celebrate 18 years since its release.

The1:50 second single might be short, but it packs a punch, being a favourite on the indie night club circuit since 2002.

It's an absolute anthem, but could you get 100% when tested on its lyrics? Find out here:

