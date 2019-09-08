QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Time Is Running Out by Muse?

8 September 2019, 19:00 | Updated: 8 September 2019, 19:01

Muse in 2019
Muse in 2019. Picture: Jeff Forey/Press

How well do you know the 2003 Muse classic? Try our lyric quiz and see if time's running out for you...

Muse’s single Time Is Running Out was released as a single on 8 September 2003. Taken from their immense Absolution album, it’s a classic Muse track with a sly beat and a lyric that confronts existence and relationships.

But how well do you know the song? We’ll give you a line from Time Is Running Out with some choice words missing - all you have to do if pick the right line!

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Oasis 1994: Tony McCarroll, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan

QUIZ: Guess the Oasis Song title from the emojis

Pixellated 1990s album covers

QUIZ: Can you name these Pixellated 1990s album covers?

Kings of Leon

QUIZ: Which Kings Of Leon Album Are You?

Album Cover Faces

QUIZ: Can You Name These Albums From Just A Face?

Blur in 1994: Alex James, Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn and Dave Rowntree

QUIZ: How well do you know the words to Parklife by Blur?

Band logo first letters

QUIZ: Name The Band From The First Letter Of Their Logo?

Latest On Radio X

The Smiths - Rank album cover

Are these the best live albums?

Features

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Queen

Gerry Cinnamon

VIDEO: Gerry Cinnamon teases new material with Hash song in studio clip
Editors 2019

Editors announce greatest hits album Black Gold and 2020 tour

Editors

The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour

20 books that inspired musicians

Lists

Reggie Nalder as Barlow in Salem's Lot (1979)

The 10 best Stephen King movies

Lists