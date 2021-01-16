Do you know the lyrics to What Difference Does it Make by The Smiths?

Morrissey performing onstage with The Smiths in March 1984. Picture: Martin O'Neill/Redferns/Getty Images

Are you 100% word perfect on the 1984 classic from Morrissey and Marr?

What Difference Does It Make? was The Smiths' third single and the first to break the UK Top 20, back in January 1984.

It heralded a golden period for the Manchester band. with Morrissey and Johnny Marr set to unleash a series of glorious singles and albums until The Smiths split in 1987.

So you've had plenty of time to master the lyrics to this classic. Can you fill in all the blanks?