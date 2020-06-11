QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Stereophonics' Have A Nice Day?

The single is a firm favourite among fans of the band, but do you think you'd know the words to Kelly Jones and co's 2001 hit?

Stereophonics' Have A Nice Day single celebrates its 19th birthday this week.

The single, which was released on 11 June 2001 from the band's number one album Just Enough Education to Perform, is one of the band's all-time classic tracks.

Its chorus is pretty self-explanatory, but do you think you'd know the lyrics to all of its four verses?

Test yourself here:

