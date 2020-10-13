Can you guess the next line in these indie classics?

13 October 2020, 19:37

Brandon Flowers can get the next line, can you?
Brandon Flowers can get the next line, can you? Picture: L. Cohen/WireImage for KROQ-FM/Getty Images

We'll give you a lyric from a classic indie banger - all you have to do is pick which is the next line!

You're in the club, the DJ starts to play the intro... you run to the dancefloor just as the vocal hits, then... DISASTER. You can't remember how the song goes! Spare yourself this humiliation and test yourself with Radio X's indie bangers quiz. We'll give you a line from a famous song, you have to pick which one comes next.

Latest Quizzes

Paul Weller in 1982

Can you get 10 out of 10 on this Jam lyrics quiz?

Rock Trios

Can you name 100% of these rock trios?

Long Songs

QUIZ: Which of these classic songs is the longest?

David Bowie and Alex Turner

QUIZ: Arctic Monkeys Lyric Or David Bowie Lyric?

The Wombats

QUIZ: Which Classic Liverpool Album Are You?

John Lennon in 1970

Can you ace this John Lennon quiz?

Latest On Radio X

Katie White and Jules De Martino of The Ting TIngs at the BRIT Awards in 2009

Where are these Noughties bands now?

Features

Fatboy Slim reacts to 60-year-old fan on First Dates

Fatboy Slim reacts to unexpected 60-year-old fan on First Dates

Music News

Skunk Anansie Perform At Rock City, Nottingham in 2019

Skunk Anansie's Skin: "I don’t think racism and prejudice ever really goes away."

Music News

Arctic Monkeys

Are Arctic Monkeys recording their seventh studio album?

Arctic Monkeys

The xx in October 2009: Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, Jamie Smith and Baria Qureshi

The most controversial line-up changes in music

Features

The Sex Pistols icon John Lydon with Donald Trump inset

John Lydon confirms he'll vote for Trump as "he's the only sensible choice"

Sex Pistols

Latest Videos

James annoys Chris Moyles with how he says Yvonne

Chris Moyles rages with James over the Yvonne debate

Clinton Baptiste has a very special message for Chris Moyles

Clinton Baptiste is back on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom delivered the Prize Dump to our mischievous winner Nick this week

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump winner Nick pranks Dom!

Tom Grennan stars in the video for his Amen single

Tom Grennan reveals official video for Amen single

Tom Grennan