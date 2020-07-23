Can you get 100% on this tricky 1990s movie quiz?

Two mystery 1990s films. Picture: Melinda Sue Gordon/Columbia/Kobal/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Have you seen enough 90s movies to able to name the title from just one photo? Take the challenge!

The 1990s - what a decade for movies! From action blockbusters to sci-fi epics, thrillers, horror, comedies and more... the 90s had the lot.

But how is your visual memory? If we were to show you a still from a movie of that period, could you pick out the correct title from a choice of three?

Get ready for the quiz, settle down in your seat, pass the popcorn and don't bother checking to see if your phone is switched off cos you don't have one - IT'S THE 90s!