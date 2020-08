Can you get 100% of the lyrics to All These Things That I've Done?

Test your memory of the Killers classic with our latest lyric challenge.

All These Things That I Have Done was one of the stand-out tracks from Hot Fuss, the debut album by The Killers. But how many times have you listened to this tune? Enough to be word perfect?

We'll give you a line from the song, all you have to do is fill in the missing word or phrase.