Bet you can't guess which of these classic albums sold more copies!

Which of these albums sold more copies? Picture: Press

We'll show you two of the biggest-selling albums in the UK - but can you tell us which one was more successful?

The list of the biggest-selling albums in the UK is full of great artists: from The Beatles and Pink Floyd to Oasis and The Verve, some great music lives in the record collections of the great British public.

But if we were to show you a pair of albums that are listed in the Official Charts Company's tally of the best-selling long-players in the country, would you be able to pick the one that shifted more copies across the nation's counters?