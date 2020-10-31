Are you an expert on The Cure? Try our lyric quiz!

Robert Smith and a mystery Cure lyric. Picture: Ross Marino/Getty Images

How well do you know the lyrics of Robert Smith and co? Can you get top marks?

Despite being together for four decades now, The Cure are more popular than ever - they've headlined Glastonbury an astonishing four times and expectations for their new album are at fever pitch.

But with such and extensive back catalogue across 13 studio albums, how well do you know the words of Robert Smith? We'll give you a line from a Cure lyric - either a hit single or a deep cut. All you have to do is pick which song we've taken it from.