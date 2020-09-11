Are you a David Bowie super-fan? Take our lyric quiz

Bowie has a huge back catalogue of brilliant songs, but have you been paying attention to the lyrics all these years?

David Bowie went through so many changes in style, image and musical influences. From the glam years, to the "plastic soul" era. The Berlin trilogy to the Nile Rodgers-fuelled mega pop of Let's Dance. He did it all.

But have you been paying attention to the legend's lyrics as you listened along? We'll give you a line from one of his songs - a single or an album track. All you have to do is match the lyric to the song.