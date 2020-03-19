Y Not Festival "staying positive" for 2020 in statement amid coronavirus concerns

Y Not Festival 2018 stage. Picture: Press/Carolina Faruolo

The Peak District festival has released a Covid-19 update and assured fans that plans are still "full steam ahead" for the event.

Y Not Festival organisers have released an update amid concerns surrounding coronavirus.

The event - which is set to take place in the Peak District from 24-26 July with headliners in Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft - have shared a statement assuring fans that their plans are "full steam ahead".

Taking to their official website, organisers wrote: "Amidst growing concerns around the spread of Coronavirus, we would like to reassure customers that our number one priority is looking after those that have afforded us their trust by purchasing a ticket for our event.

"Here at Y Not we always do our best to look after the entire Y Not family and will take whatever measures necessary to safeguard your health, wellbeing and ticket purchase.

"We would like to remind you that in any instance of event cancellation, all customers will be offered a choice of a full refund or ticket for next year (2021).

"We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government and local public health authorities in regard to public events and outdoor gatherings and we will implement recommendations and instructions appropriately.

"That said, we are one of the latest events of the year and there are many months between now and the festival taking place. As it stands we are full steam ahead for what will hopefully be a much needed weekend of levity and escape after a difficult start to 2020.

"Love Y Not x"

The statement came as the likes of Snowbombing, Coachella, and SXSW were all forced to postpone or cancel their events this year due to the pandemic.

Most notably this week, Glastonbury Festival - which is arguably the biggest musical event of the British calendar - shared the news that its 50th anniversary celebrations would be postponed until 2021.

Taking to social medial, festival founder Michael Eavis and his festival organiser daughter Emily wrote: "We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

See their full statement here:

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

They added: "We understand that it is not always easy to secure a Glastonbury ticket, which is why we would like to offer all those people the chance to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021".

