Coachella Festival 2020 officially postponed due to coronavirus

11 March 2020, 10:06 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 10:12

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

The festival - which takes place in Indio, California with headliners including Rage Against The Machine - has been moved to October.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival, where Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott were set to headline, has been officially postponed until October.

Following reports that the festival - which was due to take place on the weekends from 10-19 April - was being thrown into question over coronavirus fears, organisers have now confirmed it has been delayed.

The festival is now set to take place on from 9-11 October and from 23-25 October 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Goldenvoice wrote: "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns".

See their full statement here.

The promoters add: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

The festival adds that those unable to attend the festival during its new dates will be notified by Friday 13 March on how to obtain a refund.

Coronavirus: How the outbreak is affecting gigs and festivals

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella Festival 2020 reportedly preparing to postpone due to coronavirus
Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017

When will Glastonbury Festival 2020 announce its third and final headliner?

Glastonbury Festival

Stereophonics speak to Rich Wolfenden at The Global Awards 2020

VIDEO: Stereophonics reveal if they've been booked for Glastonbury 2020

Stereophonics

Glastonbury Festival fans watch Ed Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury Festival organisers respond to coronavirus fears ahead of 2020 event

Glastonbury Festival

Manic Street Preachers

Did Manic Street Preachers just confirm Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Latest On Radio X

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher reacts to Man City v Arsenal being postponed due to coronavirus

Liam Gallagher

Tom Smith of the band Editors performs in concert at Razzmatazz on February 18, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Editors’ Tom Smith on why R.E.M. are so influential

Editors

Elbow in 2008: Craig Potter, Guy Garvey, Richard Jupp, Pete Turner and Mark Potter

QUIZ: How well do you know the words to Elbow's Grounds For Divorce?

Quizzes

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis with stills from their Wash Off video

WATCH: Foals help tackle coronavirus by teaching fans how to wash hands in Wash Off video

Foals

Billie Eilish kicks off her Where Do We Go? World Tour in Miami

Billie Eilish unrobes & tackles body shaming in powerful video message on tour

Music News

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and Jaz Coleman of

The most famous accusations of musical plagiarism

Features