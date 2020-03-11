Coachella Festival 2020 officially postponed due to coronavirus

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

The festival - which takes place in Indio, California with headliners including Rage Against The Machine - has been moved to October.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival, where Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott were set to headline, has been officially postponed until October.

Following reports that the festival - which was due to take place on the weekends from 10-19 April - was being thrown into question over coronavirus fears, organisers have now confirmed it has been delayed.

The festival is now set to take place on from 9-11 October and from 23-25 October 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Goldenvoice wrote: "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns".

See their full statement here.

The promoters add: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

The festival adds that those unable to attend the festival during its new dates will be notified by Friday 13 March on how to obtain a refund.

Coronavirus: How the outbreak is affecting gigs and festivals