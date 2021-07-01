Y Not Festival cancel 2021 event: "We have no choice"

Y Not Festival 2021 has been cancelled. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The festival, which was set tot take place in Derbyshire from 30 July - 1 August, will now be rolled onto next year.

Y Not Festival 2021 has been cancelled for the second year running due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which was set to take place from 30 July - 1 August with headliners in Blossoms, Bombay Bicycle Club and Stereophonics, released a statement saying they have been given "no choice" but to delay the event until next year.

Taking to their social accounts, they wrote: "It breaks our hearts to tell you that we have no choice but to delay this year’s Y Not Festival until 2022.

“It has been the hardest decision to make and we were hoping that by this summer we would be in a position to celebrate with you all but, unfortunately, that isn’t the case. We have now been placed in an extremely awkward position."

It breaks our heart to confirm that Y Not Festival will not be able to take place again this year. pic.twitter.com/b7RfbSOe3E — Y Not Festival (@ynotfestival) July 1, 2021

Taking aim at the government, festival organisers added: "We are yet to receive the government’s guidance from their pilot schemes and the lack of a government backed insurance package, amidst rising Covid cases both locally and nationally makes us unable to fully commit to the next stages of planning needed for this year’s event without greatly risking the future of Y Not Festival."

They concluded: "Thank you for your support as always and we will see you next year!"

The news comes after Kendal Calling and Truck Festival also announced they wouldn't be taking place this year due to similar uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

It's not all bad news, however, as the likes of Latitude Festival, Standon Calling and Tramlines all set to go ahead this month.

Both Latitiude and Tramlines will take place as part of the Government Research Programme, which will see them take place at full capacity with no social distancing.

