Wilderness Festival 2025: Basement Jaxx, Supergrass & Wet Leg to headline

Basement Jaxx, Supergrass and Wet Leg will headline Wilderness 2025. Picture: Jen-Luc Brouard, Tom Oxley, Hollie Fernando

The Oxfordshire festival returns for another year with performances with the likes of likes of Air, Orbital and AURORA on the line-up.

Wilderness Festival has announced its line-up for 2025.

The music and wellness event, which takes place at at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire from 31st July - 3rd August this year, will welcome Basement Jaxx, Supergrass and Wet Leg as headliners.

They'll be joined on the bill by the likes of Air, Orbital and AURORA, with plenty more acts on the bill.

Find out everything we know about Wilderness Festival so far and how to buy tickets.

When is Wilderness 2025?

Wilderness Festival 2025 takes place in Oxfordshire from 31st July - 3rd August.

Who's headlining Wilderness 2025?

Basement Jaxx

Supergrass

Wet Leg

Who's on the Wilderness 2025 line-up?

Basement Jaxx - HEADLINERS

Supergrass - HEADLINERS

Wet Leg - HEADLINERS

Aurora

Air

Orbital

Jaen Ngonda

Bear's Den

The Bootleg Beatles

Gentleman's Dub Club

Gok Wan

And many more...

How to buy Wilderness Festival 2025 tickets:

Wilderness Festival tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday 5th February at 10am at www.wildernessfestival.com/tickets

Three+ Customer pre-sale takes place on 3rd February at 10am.

Audi Presents Wilderness Presale takes place on Tuesday 4th February from 10am.

All information correct at time of publication. For full line-up details, tickets and other useful information, see the festival's official website www.wildernessfestival.com or on the official Wilderness Festival app.

How to get to Wilderness Festival?

Wilderness Festival takes place at Cornbury Park, Charlbury, Chipping Norton OX7 3HL.

