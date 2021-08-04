Wilderness Festival 2021: Dates, Lineup, weather and tickets

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxfordshire festival kicks off this Thursday 5 August. Find out everything you need to know about the event including its line-up, weather forecast and tickets.

Wilderness 2021 is set to open its doors this week, with the festival taking place for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which takes place on the Cornbury Park estate, will see revellers return to sample their offering which spans music, the arts, food and wellbeing.

As the Oxfordshire festival kicks off, find out it's start date, headliners and line-up, the predicted weather forecast and whether or not you can still buy tickets.

Is Wilderness Festival 2021 going ahead?

Yes, Wilderness Festival 2021 is taking place without restrictions this year. However, festival-goers must provide a COVID Pass or negative test less than 48 hours before attending the event.

What are Wilderness 2021 dates and when does it start?

Wilderness Festival takes place this year from 5-8 August 2021. On the first day of the festival, Thursday, car parks open from 10am, campsites and gates from noon and the main arena from 2pm.

Who's on the Wilderness 2021 line-up?

The 2021 bill will be topped by the likes of Jamie XX, Loyle Carner, Rudimental and BICEP (live) and see performances from David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra, Franc Moody, Georgia, Picture This and more. Holly Humberstone has since been replace on the line-up by Self Esteem.

Your Wilderness 2021 line up is here. Join @jamie___xx, @LoyleCarner, @Rudimental, @feelmybicep (Live) & more for the unforgettable summer weekend you’ve all been waiting for.



Final release bookings open Tuesday 8th June.



Join the waitlist: https://t.co/zCesoIFT5c pic.twitter.com/ewacmbhojq — Wilderness Festival (@WildernessHQ) June 3, 2021

What's the Wilderness 2021 weather forecast?

The weather forecast was not looking promising last week, with thunderstorms predicted. However, it's not looking quite so dire. You can expect to see sunshine and showers for the most part, with highs of 19 or 20 degrees across the weekend.

According to the Met Office, Thursday 5 August will see the most chance of rain, but it still promises to be quite light with an 80% chance of rain over Charlbury at around 3pm However, it shouldn't be too chilly, with festival-goers experiencing highs of 15 and lows of 18 degrees.

Friday and Saturday night of the festival will follow suit with highs of 19 degrees and the chance of light showers.

The Sunday night of the event will be the same with the possibility of light showers in the afternoon.

Are there still tickets for Wilderness 2021?

There are some final release tickets for the festival. However all boutique and meadow camping tickets are sold out. Visit wildernessfestival.com/tickets for more info.

